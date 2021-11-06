Best Place To Shop For Vintage Video Games In Louisville 2021

Book & Music Exchange

It’s not the greatest market to be a vintage video game collector in, because it’s red hot, with the prices of systems and games sometimes soaring into bank-busting territory. But, Book & Music Exchange in the Highlands is fair. Their selection might be smaller than it once was, but top end games for multiple systems find their way into the store — there’s a constant flow of new items. Plus, there’s everything else — the used books, records, movies, board games, etc. I can stop by on a Sunday afternoon and leave with a couple weeks of pop culture to burn. Stores like that are part of the reason I moved to a top 50 city.