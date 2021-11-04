Bernheim Built A 24-foot Tall Treehouse. Here’s How You Can Experience It This Month.

On two Saturdays in November, the 6th and 20th, from 1 to 3 p.m. the Berheim Spirit Nest, created by interdisciplinary artist Jayson Fann, will be the site of an evening musical experience with local collective Rhythm Science Sound. All the concerts are free.

Rhythm Science Sound consists of Scz and Jared Zantantonello, and they invite everyone to mingle and dance to their sounds as they blend electronic global beats with the bioelectric signals around us.

Fann brings the 24-foot tall nest/treehouse to Bernheim to serve as a space for natural learning for teachers, students and many other visitors to the Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest. The nest is located in Zone 2 of Bernheim’s new Playcosystem, a 10-acre natural play experience.

In a press release, Nature Curator Jenny Zeller said this of Fann’s creation:

“Jayson Fann’s Spirit Nest installation weaves perfectly with our scientific investigations of Golden Eagle research and our Motus Wildlife Tracking System, while also complementing Birds of Bernheim programming developed for children and learners of all ages,” Zeller said. “Opportunities for educating around the Spirit Nest are a great example of the holistic approach to lifelong experiential learning that you can find at Bernheim.”

In addition to the Spirit Nest, several other activities are happening at Bernheim this month:

Child Discovery Days will happen every first and third Saturday during the month. There will be hands-on discovery stations from 1 to 4 p.m.

In addition, there are daily hikes including the Homeschool Hikes that are for grades K-5 youth. Each hike on the Forest Homeschool Hikes costs $5 per person.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.