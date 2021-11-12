All The Bucking And Wrangling We Saw At The North American Championship Rodeo In Louisville

We saw steer wrestlers, barrel racers and rodeo clowns at the North American Championship Rodeo.

Some of the country’s best wranglers, ropers, and riders moseyed down to Freedom Hall yesterday for the North American Championship Rodeo at the North American International Livestock Exposition. LEO got a front-row look at the Western sports action.

You can catch the rest of the action yourself Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13: buy tickets here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.