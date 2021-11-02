A Grocery Store For Smoketown? Council Member Says City Is Looking At Vacant Lot

A council member is saying that the city is in negotiations to build its community grocery store project in Smoketown.

Jecorey Arthur said in the District 4 weekly newsletter that he was “proud to say” that an unnamed vacant lot in his district is being considered for the project, which Metro Council appropriated $3.5 million in 2020 for.

“District 4 is the only council district without a full-service grocery,” he said, adding, “I’ll share updates as they happen.”

In response to a request for comment, Metro government would only say that it is still in negotiations on its grocery store project.

Last year, the city started requesting proposals from the community for a grocery store concept in an underserved area of the city.

In May of this year, Metro Council President David James told WHAS that a Louisville group had been selected for the project but they would not be announced until an agreement was finalized.

Arthur’s district is underserved when it comes to food access. Earlier this year, a vacant Save-A-Lot in Shelby Park was sold to become a vegan jerky factory. A nearby Old Louisville Kroger closed in 2017 and is now becoming a brewery.

