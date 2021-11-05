5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/5)

FRIDAY, Nov. 5

Rotting Rampage Laser Tag Event

Americanhorrorplex

$25 | 7 p.m.-midnight

What do you do with a haunted house the weekend after Halloween? Turn it into a laser tag arena, of course. In this one-of-a-kind laser tag experience, you and a team of four players “must walk the halls of the Bracken-Hart institute taking down the Fleshlumpkin creatures that threaten to implant you with your very own parasite.” Reserve your spot for Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY, Nov. 6

2021 Christmas Open House

Wakefield-Scearce Galleries, Shelbyville, Kentucky

No cover | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Every holiday season, the Wakefield-Scearce Galleries decorates each of its 20+ rooms to a certain theme. You can wander through this 1900s school turned antique shop to get ideas for holiday decorating or simply to enjoy the festive atmosphere. There’s also a restaurant on the grounds, which you can book for lunch.

Basic B Fall Brunch

The Hub

No cover | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Embrace your inner basic bitch with a fall brunch at The Hub. There will be $3 apple cider mimosas, pumpkin spice espresso martinis, tarot readings from Wicked Smart and a specialty food menu. You can book a spot for Saturday or Sunday brunch.

The Unfurling Desire

Art Sanctuary

$15 | 9:30 p.m.

Experience all kinds of art on Saturday: danceable music from DJs Mad Moon Vibe, Lady Carol and John Penn Browning; aerialists from Va Va Vixens and Suspend; and interactive art from Laura Bernethia, Robert Major and Erika Margaret of Interstice. Costumes are encouraged.

SUNDAY, Nov. 7

Panda-Monium Panda Party

Kentucky Science Center

Free (if you subscribe) | 10 a.m.

Panda-monium takes over the Kentucky Science Center with a day of activities themed after the beloved bear. Dress in black and white to enjoy panda giveaways and a showing of “Panda 3D” on the Kentucky Science Center’s four-story screen. All you need to do to get in for free is to subscribe to My Big Little Adventure, which provides activities and resources to children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.