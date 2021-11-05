5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/26)

Friday, Nov. 26

Light Up Louisville 2021

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 5 p.m.

Downtown Louisville is once again throwing a holiday party, featuring the Lots Of Lights Parade, food and drink vendors, crafts for sale, children’s activities and even an appearance from the elusive Santa Claus.

Smashed Bros 14!

Hideaway Saloon

$5 | 7 p.m.

If you spent Thanksgiving smashing your family in video games, and you’re ready to take it up a notch, enter yourself into this Super Smash Brothers tournament (it’s the Switch version).

Saturday, Nov. 27

The Flea Off Market’s Holiday Bazaar

Logan Street Market

No cover | 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

You didn’t think the Flea Off Market would disappear during the holiday season, did you? You’ve got to find unique, locally made and scrounged gifts to shower your fam with somehow. The Flea Off’s holiday bazaar returns, this time at a new venue: Logan Street Market. For four weekends starting after Thanksgiving, there will be vendors, food and snacks, craft beer and cocktails and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. It continues on Sunday.

Larger-than-life ELF in the 4-story digital theater

Kentucky Science Center

$10 | 2 p.m.

View the classic Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell on the super big screen.

Small Business Saturday at Mellwood Art Center

Mellwood Art Center

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Buy local at this market featuring local artists, vendors and small businesses.