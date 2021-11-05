5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/19)

FRIDAY, Nov. 19

Louisville Pizza Week

Various locations

$9 pizzas | Times vary

You still have time to indulge in $9, specialty pizzas around Louisville this week. Fourteen local restaurants are selling 22 pizzas in a variety of styles and sizes through this Sunday. Go to louisvillepizzaweek.com to see them all and to download your official Louisville Pizza Week Passport. If you get four stamps, you’ll be eligible to win $250 in gift cards.

After Hours at the Speed

Speed Art Museum

Prices vary | 5-10 p.m.

October is over, but the Speed Art Museum is not ready to let spooky season go, and why would they, since they’re still showing the fantastic “Supernatural America” exhibit. At After Hours this month, experience a tarot tour, a DIY spell jar workshop, a “Supernatural America” choose-your-own-adventure tour and an appearance from the “My Skeptical Sister” podcast hosts. From 6 to 9 p.m., you can channel your shivers into moves on the Louisville Silent Disco dance floor. Author Marta Miranda will also be there, reading from her memoir “Cradled by Skeletons” about a social worker’s “experience of trauma, resilience and transformation.” The reading will be accompanied by music from cellist Ben Sollee and drummer Charles Amewudah. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required to attend.

SATURDAY, Nov. 20

JD Shelburne Concert and ‘Elf’ Movie

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

$35 per car | 6 p.m.

Throughout the pandemic, drive-ins have hosted concerts, movies, political events and even church services. This week, you’ll be able to experience two of those with a performance by country musician JD Shelburne, proceeded by a showing of a Christmas movie classic, “Elf.” All ticket proceeds will go to charity.

Emo Nite

Headliners Music Hall

$12 | 9 p.m.-midnight

Break out the eyeliner, straightener and skinny jeans for a night of throwback emo music. What started in 2014 at a small, L.A. dive bar is now a “full-blown phenomenon” with a national tour.

SUNDAY, Nov. 21

Fête de Noel

720 Brent St.

Prices vary | 4-11 p.m.

The Paristown neighborhood’s outdoor ice skating rink and Christmas festival is back this weekend. Strap on your skates for a 60-minute session around the rink with a Christmas song soundtrack (tickets are $15 per person and include skate rental.) There will also be a Santa’s Workshop ($10), where the kids can meet Santa and take a photo with the legend. Warm up with hot cider, hot chocolate and other concessions that will be on sale.

