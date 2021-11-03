3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/19)

Friday, Nov. 19

qwerty, Shark Sandwich, Kids Born Wrong

The Flamingo Lounge

$5 | 8 p.m.

The local garage rock band qwerty is releasing a new single, “Maybe,” with support from Louisville punk rock bands Shark Sandwich and Kids Born Wrong.

<a href="https://qwertybandusa.bandcamp.com/track/blue-eyes">Blue Eyes by qwerty</a>

Neal Francis

Headliners Music Hall

$18-$20 | 8 p.m.

With a kaleidoscopic, psychedelic sound that lives at the corner of modern alt-pop and vintage rock, Neal Francis can shift and sway his music in various styles, staying unpredictable, yet accessible and magnetic. Magnolia Boulevard opens.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Silver Synthetic

Zanzabar

$12 | 8 p.m.

With vibrant indie-rock featuring golden hooks and warm tones that’s unsurprisingly made by people with a punk background, the Silver Synthetics are reminiscent of a band like Wilco.