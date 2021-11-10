10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (11/8)

TUESDAY, Nov. 9

DIY Plant Terrariums

Western Library

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Give your plants a home and make a plant terrarium at the library this week. Call 574-1779 to sign up. All supplies will be provided.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10

Poet Bernard Clay

Western Library

Free | 6-7 p.m

Come see Affrilachian poet Bernard Clay. He will narrate “his West-Side Louisville upbringing and the complexities of Black Appalachian identity, reading from his debut collection of poems compiled from more than twenty years of work.” Make sure to register to reserve your seat.

YOUth are the Greatest!

Muhammad Ali Center

Free (registration required) | 6-9 p.m.

The Muhammad Ali Center is honoring Louisville’s young leaders in activism, entrepreneurism and art with an event featuring food, music, games, performances from local artists and giveaways. If you’re 16 to 24 years old, you can sign up to attend.

THE FLAMBOYANCE: an open jam

The Flamingo Lounge

No cover | 8 p.m.

Play jazz with Kiana & the Sun Kings and the Mike Hyman Quartet. The two bands will be facilitating this open jam night. A drum kit, mics, guitar amp and piano will be provided. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to attend.

THURSDAY, Nov. 11

Holiday Open House

Downtown Jeffersonville, Jeffersonville, Indiana

Free | 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Jeffersonville will be bursting with Christmas spirit this week with a holiday open house. Main Street businesses will offer specials, and there will be free trolley rides and live music on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Q’d Up with Elvie Shane

Mac’s Hideaway, New Albany, Indiana

No cover | 3-11 p.m.

Kentucky country musician Elvie Shane plays Mac’s Hideaway as part of Q103.1’s free Q’d Up Concert Series.

Nolan Sotillo

Tin Roof

No cover | 7 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Nolan Sotillo makes a visit to Louisville as part of the Tin Roof’s “Nashville Hits The Roof” series. You may also know him from his acting roles in the 2011 movie “Prom” and the Fox show “Red Band Society.”

Thunderdome: Special Effects

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.

It’s a themed comedy competition! Your fighters are given a topic (this week, it’s “Special Effects”), and tasked with making the audience laugh through any means necessary (stand-up, characters, visual comedy, improv, etc.) And you, viewers, will decide the winner. Planet of the Tapes requires proof of vaccination.

FRIDAY, Nov. 12

Photographs by Scott Slusher Closing Reception

Art Sanctuary

No cover | 8-9 p.m.

Catch the late Scott Slusher’s photos before they come off the walls of Art Sanctuary. Before his death in 2012, Slusher said, “How will the world define me during this time and the next? Now never exists. The present always rolls over into the past and we cannot foresee the end of the journey. Being an artist never ends.”

Ladies Night: Fall Edition

Recbar

No cover | 8-11 p.m.

It’s ladies night at Recbar, which means free game tokens, giveaways, discounted drinks and (this time) fall-themed cocktails. The largest group of girls to come will receive complimentary champagne.

