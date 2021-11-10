10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (11/22)

Monday. Nov. 22
Gravely Trivia Night
Gravely Brewing Co.
Free | 7 p.m.
Shake off the leftover cobwebs that the weekend left in your brain at Gravely’s weekly trivia night. Masks are required if you get up from your seat.
Industry Jam
Gold Bar
Free | 8 p.m.
Presented by Kiana & the Sun Kings, this jam session encourages you to “bring your axe” and hop on stage. Amps, keys and mics are provided.
Metal Monday
Highlands Tap Room
Free | 10 p.m.
The long-running series devoted to heavy sounds, Metal Monday continues with Caustic Casanova and Isolation Tank Ensemble.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Movie Trivia With Greg
Planet Of The Tapes
Free | 8 p.m.
Get your team together (up to six people) and head down to Planet Of The Tapes to show off your movie knowledge and win some prizes.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Friends-giving
Hi-Wire Brewing
Free | 5 p.m.
A theme night dedicated to the iconic TV show “Friends,” this night features trivia, a costume contest and a photo booth.
What The Wednesday Hops & Shops Vintage & Local Flea
Milewide Beer Co.
No cover | 5 p.m.
Grab a drink or two and get some of your holiday shopping done at this night of booze and local vendors.
3rd Annual T. Hanks Giving
theMerryWeather
No cover | 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Yep, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a celebration in honor of Tom Hanks. They’ll have a collection of Tom Hanks movies playing all evening, drink specials, a Tom Hanks-themed popup courtesy of Good Belly and Tom Hanks trivia hosted by ShellShock. Even if the rest of your Thanksgiving holiday sucks, at least you can say you got the opportunity to be T.Hankful.
Ping Pong Tournament
Red Top Hotdogs
Free | 7 p.m.
A weekly ping pong tournament that’s free to enter. The event is sponsored by Hi-Wire Brewing, who will also provide some beer specials and the prizes.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Family-Feud-style Trivia
Mile Wide Beer Co.
Free | 7 p.m.
Based on the classic game show, this six-round trivia night is played on your phone.
Friday, Nov. 26
Light Up Louisville 2021
Jefferson Square Park
Free | 5 p.m.
Downtown Louisville is once again throwing a holiday party, featuring the Lots Of Lights Parade, food and drink vendors, crafts for sale, children’s activities and even an appearance from the elusive Santa Claus.