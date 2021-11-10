10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (11/22)

The 3rd Annual T. Hanks Giving will take place at theMerryWeather.

Monday. Nov. 22

Gravely Trivia Night

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7 p.m.

Shake off the leftover cobwebs that the weekend left in your brain at Gravely’s weekly trivia night. Masks are required if you get up from your seat.

Industry Jam

Gold Bar

Free | 8 p.m.

Presented by Kiana & the Sun Kings, this jam session encourages you to “bring your axe” and hop on stage. Amps, keys and mics are provided.

Metal Monday

Highlands Tap Room

Free | 10 p.m.

The long-running series devoted to heavy sounds, Metal Monday continues with Caustic Casanova and Isolation Tank Ensemble.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Movie Trivia With Greg

Planet Of The Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Get your team together (up to six people) and head down to Planet Of The Tapes to show off your movie knowledge and win some prizes.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Friends-giving

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 5 p.m.

A theme night dedicated to the iconic TV show “Friends,” this night features trivia, a costume contest and a photo booth.

What The Wednesday Hops & Shops Vintage & Local Flea

Milewide Beer Co.

No cover | 5 p.m.

Grab a drink or two and get some of your holiday shopping done at this night of booze and local vendors.

3rd Annual T. Hanks Giving

theMerryWeather

No cover | 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Yep, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a celebration in honor of Tom Hanks. They’ll have a collection of Tom Hanks movies playing all evening, drink specials, a Tom Hanks-themed popup courtesy of Good Belly and Tom Hanks trivia hosted by ShellShock. Even if the rest of your Thanksgiving holiday sucks, at least you can say you got the opportunity to be T.Hankful.

Ping Pong Tournament

Red Top Hotdogs

Free | 7 p.m.

A weekly ping pong tournament that’s free to enter. The event is sponsored by Hi-Wire Brewing, who will also provide some beer specials and the prizes.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Family-Feud-style Trivia

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Free | 7 p.m.

Based on the classic game show, this six-round trivia night is played on your phone.

Friday, Nov. 26

Light Up Louisville 2021

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 5 p.m.

Downtown Louisville is once again throwing a holiday party, featuring the Lots Of Lights Parade, food and drink vendors, crafts for sale, children’s activities and even an appearance from the elusive Santa Claus.