10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (11/1)

MONDAY, Nov. 1

Christmas Ale Release and Community Yoga

West Sixth NuLu

No cover | 6-7 p.m.

West Sixth is holding its usual Monday, donation-based yoga class. Plus, the brewery will be releasing its Christmas Ale, which you can drink there or take home in a six-pack.

Metal Monday

Highlands Tap Room

No cover | 10 p.m.

A free metal show every Monday. This week, hear from two black metal bands Crown Ov Serpents (Louisville) and Bihargam (Bowling Green).

TUESDAY, Nov. 2

Fight the Food Fight Mobile Tour

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen

Free | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

AppHarvest is bringing its mobile tour to Louisville on Tuesday. You can learn about the massive indoor greenhouse in Kentucky and, for a price, go home with a jar of USA-made salsa and merch. While you’re there, check out the Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen, a new Louisville restaurant from the owners of Orange Leaf.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3

Wizard Wednesday

Old Louisville Brewery

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

Wizards of Louisville are invited to Old Louisville Brewery for a magical hang out and drink specials.

Make & Take: Fall Woodcut Sign

South Central Regional Library

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Learn how to deciding a woodcut sign with South Central Library’s Glowforge laser cutter. You must register by emailing liz.magee@lfpl.org or calling 964-3513. This workshop is for anyone 13 or older.

Signature 1: Bold Statements

Cralle Theatre, Bellarmine University

Free | 7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Civic Orchestra kicks off its 106th season with “Brahms Symphony No. 1,” Joan Tower’s “Made in America” and Mozart’s “Bassoon Concerto” played by “featured guest artist Francisco Joubert of the Louisville Orchestra.” Masks are required to watch.

THURSDAY, Nov. 4

Axons, Dendrites and Celestial Bodies: New Works by Amber Thieneman

FifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Amber Thieneman of Fool’s Ghost debuts a new selection of her art at this gallery opening reception. Her work will be on display through Nov. 30.

Ladies Night with Robbie Bartlett

CC’s Low Carb Kitchen

No cover | 6 p.m.

An intimate evening with Robbie Bartlett, who has been performing R&B and jazz in Louisville nightclubs since 1982. Reservations are strongly encouraged. To sit inside, guests must provide proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID test administered within 48 hours of their visit.

FRIDAY, Nov. 5

Fall Harvest Hayride

Lapping Memorial Park, Clarksville, Indiana

Donation of one canned good | 6-8:30 p.m.

Come to Clarksville for a hay ride around the town’s Lapping Park. There will be a campfire (with singing!) and a Silly Safari animal show. Admission is one canned good per person, to be donated to a local food bank, although there will also be s’mores kits available for purchase.

Late for Dinner: Tristen Brooke and Molly’s Midnight Villains

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9 p.m.

Art Sanctuary opens its doors for another Friday local music show, this one featuring Tristen Brooke (a four-piece mix of classical, funk, rock and earthy soul) and Molly’s Midnight Villains (acoustic guitar duo).

