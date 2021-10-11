You Could Win A Year Of Free Coffee If You Participate In The Louisville Coffee Trail

The first Louisville Coffee Trail event is happening this week through Friday, Oct. 15.

The idea is that participants will visit all of the 12 local coffee shops that are part of the trail and fill up a bingo card through their visits. Place an order at each shop, and they’ll cross off the space for their business. Some places on the card have created specialty drinks that are worth two spaces. For all other places, each visit counts as one space.

These coffee shops represent businesses all over Louisville, so not only is it a great way to fill up your caffeine quota, it’s a great way to meet neighbors in other parts of the city and build bridges to new areas of town.

There are prizes for those who fill up five spaces in a row on their bingo cards and who have receipts for the grand prize drawing.

Did we mention keeping your receipts? You’re gonna need those to claim your prizes.

The grand prize will be the Ultimate Caffeine Prize Package which includes over $1,500 worth of locally roasted coffee, coffee merch, gift cards and 365 days of coffee at Fante’s. This is an absolute DO NOT MISS for any fan of the roasty energy bean.

Find the printable bingo card here.

Participating coffee shops include:

Fante’s Coffee, Bean, Brew & Sip Coffee Bar, Clever Moose Cafe, Endless Summer Paddle and Coffee Co., Full Stop Station, Ntaba Coffee Haus, Pregame Coffee, Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Louisville, Riot Cafe, Safai Coffee Shop, and Stomping Grounds Coffee Co.

