Wrap Yourself In Warm Fuzzies At The Kentucky Wool Festival This Weekend

Fall brings cravings for warm sweaters and cozy throw blankets — especially those made of soft, fuzzy wool.

Find what you crave this weekend at the annual Kentucky Wool Festival in Falmouth, a couple hours away from Louisville. The festival highlights the state’s wool-spinning heritage and will feature plenty of food, entertainment and history.

In the Wool Tent, find a variety of ready-to-spin fleece from sheep, alpaca, goats and other animals. There also will be beautiful handmade yarns and crafts for sale.

Don’t forget to pay tribute to the sheep that provide the wool for textiles and other home goods. A sheep shearer will be available all day (this one apparently can do it blindfolded, the festival website says), plus Miller’s Border Collies and Katahdins will demonstrate the art of sheep herding.

Throughout the festival, live music will be available on two stages.

Advertisement

Kentucky Wool Festival

Oct. 1-3

48 Concord Caddo Road, Falmouth, Kentucky

kywoolfest.org

$5 (cash-only) | 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

This story was originally published in LEO Weekly’s sister publication Citybeat.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.