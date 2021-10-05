William Shatner Is Still Mad At WDRB News Anchor Chris Sutter Five Years Into Feud

The unlikely feud between “Star Trek” star William Shatner and WDRB news anchor Chris Sutter continues.

Sutter rehashed the five-year long fight on a WDRB newscast yesterday after reporting the recent news that the former Captain Kirk star will actually be going to space — on the next flight from Jeff Bezos’ private aerospace company, Blue Origin.

WDRB tagged Shatner in a Twitter post, and the frequent tweeter responded, still clearly holding a grudge against Sutter.

It must be a slow news day. Your employee published on Twitter in August of 2016 a photo of me waiting for a flight at a local airport. It was not only an invasion of privacy but a personal safety issue as well. So continue to glorify your employee for doing a dangerous thing.🙄 https://t.co/RXf5pcwHGM — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

Shatner did get some information wrong about how the feud started. It actually began at a salon. Shatner visited Sensations Salon & Spa on Bardstown Road in 2016 during a visit to the Kentucky State Fair.

The employees were understandably excited about a star in their midst and snapped pictures of Shatner while he waited. Sutter reported the story, and Shatner apparently took umbrage — blocking Sutter on Twitter.

Almost exactly one year ago, another WDRB employee took up a mission to get Sutter unblocked using — what else — Twitter. Shatner responded with a directive for Sutter.

😳Sporto, “Keeping the Peace” means he stays blocked.🤷🏼‍♂️ That’s ☮️. You were sent on a diplomatic mission. 🙄I don’t unblock. However if you look here: https://t.co/YNwy5RJ9lj you will see that for a $500 donation to my charity; I will. *IF* he has 100 friends🤔🤷🏼‍♂️; it’s $5 each. https://t.co/Lg3Y32aFEr — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 9, 2020 Advertisement

But, while Captain Kirk is known for being a leader with a strong sense of justice, Shatner is apparently pretty petty. Because after Sutter did, in fact, raise $555 for Shatner’s charity, the Hollywood Charity Horse Show, the star responded with this:

🙄 Did you do the math? GoFundMe takes 30¢ per donation and 1.9% of the total donations as their fee. Based on that: 37 donations x $0.30=($11.10) + $520 x 0.981= $510.12. So if you do the math $510.12 minus $11.10 equals $499.02. That’s not $500.00 so it an #EpicFail 😘🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/OagMB0nND0 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 28, 2020

So, Sutter remains blocked — even though, as he pointed out last year, he actually raised $555 from 40 donors, meeting Shatner’s goal. But, he doesn’t seem to care much, if yesterday’s zero-word reaction to Shatner’s continued bitterness is any indication.

