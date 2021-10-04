Whiskey Meets Coffee With New Kentucky Liquor Brand

Two bold flavors collide with one of newest spirit concepts to come out of the Commonwealth. Kentucky Coffee is a coffee-flavored whiskey that looks to add a unique twist to a beloved standard.

The new line comes from the privately-owed Atomic Brands — whose flagship drink is the canned Monaco Cocktails — and although the company is based in Miami and Chicago, Kentucky Coffee will be distilled and bottled in the bluegrass state.

The idea was thought up by Atomic co-founder and CEO Don Deubler Jr., who wanted create something with a lot of flavor that was also easily accessible.

“Kentucky Coffee unites the best of two consumer favorites: coffee and whiskey. It creates an unmatched, timeless taste that takes you back to simple and special moments around the campfire with loved ones,” said Deubler. “We’ve seen an incredible response to this bold flavor right out of the gate, and we’re excited to invite new consumers to discover this exciting flavor combination and create stories and adventures of their own.”

Kentucky Coffee is 66 proof and retails at $19.99 for a fifth. It’s currently being distributed in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.

For more info, and Kentucky Coffee cocktail recipes — including a twist on an old fashioned and a banana bread and coffee mashup — visit kentuckycoffee.com.

