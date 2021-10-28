Where To Celebrate The Day Of The Dead In Louisville This Weekend

Día de los Muertos, also known as The Day of the Dead, is an important celebration in Mexico and other Latin American countries that honors loved ones who have passed away. Check out two places in Louisville where you can celebrate the holiday this weekend.

FRIDAY, Oct. 29 and SUNDAY, Oct. 31

Día de Muertos at the Speed

Speed Art Museum

Free with admission | Times vary

The Speed’s weekend activities actually include two events: on Friday, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., you can learn to dance the salsa and bachata with Chelsea Owens. On Sunday, take part in the ofrenda by bringing a photo of a deceased loved one or pet. Both events will have snacks and crafts for participants.

SATURDAY, Oct. 30

Louisville Downtown Partnership’s Annual Day of the Dead Celebration

Fourth Street Live!

Free | 2-5:30 p.m.

At this downtown celebration, you’ll be able to hear live music from the recent winners of Kentucky’s Latin Music Awards from 2-3 p.m., watch short films about the holiday from 3-3:15 p.m., and enjoy Disney Pixar’s “Coco” from 3-5. p.m. Bring photos of deceased relatives and pets to put onto an ofrenda, or offering table, which will be blessed from 5-5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.