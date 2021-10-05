Walk, Run Or Cycle Your Way To Prizes During Olmsted Parks’ October Challenge

Lounging won't win you a prize in the Olmsted Park challenge, but at least you'll be enjoying the outdoors.

Sometimes it takes a little extra motivation to turn off Netflix and exercise, and The Olmsted Parks October Challenge is pulling out all the stops to make that happen — there are goals, plus a great atmosphere and, of course, the highest level of encouragement, prizes.

The event, which takes place from Oct. 10-24, will feature challenges that involve walking, running or biking, with the chance of winning up to $1,200 in prizes, including a dedicated tree planted in their Olmsted Park of choice and local gift cards.

Done in partnership between Olmsted Parks and Sam Swope Family Foundation, the October Challenge is virtual and requires that participants download the Strava app to record progress. Registration is $21 for members and $30 for non-members and comes with a t-shirt. All of the sign up information can be found here.

“The October Challenge is such a fun way for us to connect with our avid park users who spend so many hours in our parks,” said Layla George, president and CEO of Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

Here are the five challenges that have been announced:

Scenic Loop (Walk/Run/Bike): Complete a Scenic Loop in Cherokee, Iroquois, or Shawnee Park to be entered to win a $100 gift card to Ken Combs Running Store. A loop in each of the three flagship parks earns additional chances to win.

Neighborhood Park 3k (Walk/Run): Complete a 3k in any of the 14 neighborhood Olmsted Parks to be entered to win a $100 gift card to Quest Outdoors. Complete a 3k in additional neighborhood Olmsted Parks for additional chances to win.

Olmsted Mile (Walk/Run): Complete one mile in the greatest number of Olmsted Parks for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Fleet Feet Louisville.

Tour de Olmsted (Bike): Complete the most bike miles in Olmsted Parks and Parkways (trails count double) for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling.

Shady Trails (Walk/Run): Accumulate the greatest distance on trails in Olmsted Parks (Cherokee, Seneca or Iroquois) between October 10-24 to win a $100 gift card to Plant Kingdom.

Before the Challenge begins, there will be a virtual talk by Jimmy Hallyburton, executive director and co-founder of the Boise Bicycle Project in Boise, Idaho, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. Hallyburton is a longtime cycling enthusiast, who has given a TED Talk on the power of cycling and community.

