The Louisville Ballet Is Leaping Back To In-person Shows For Its 70th Season

Leigh Anne Albrechta in the Louisville Ballet’s production of the "The Brown-Forman Nutcracker." | Photo by Sam English.

For its return to the stage and its 70th season, the Louisville Ballet says it has big plans.

“This year is something different. It’s bigger. It’s better. It’s 70 years in the making — a truly monumental celebration of one of the country’s most innovative classical ballet companies,” reads its website.

The ballet company, which began in 1952, is blending the new with the old, starting with two classics: “Swan Lake” from Nov. 11-13 at The Brown Theatre and “The Brown-Forman Nutcracker,” from Dec. 11-23 at Whitney Hall.

January is when the innovation kicks in with ChorShow, the ballet’s signature choreographer’s showcase event, this time featuring moves from the mind of the contemporary, internationally award-winning choreographer Yoshito Sakuraba, plus Louisville Ballet’s own in-house artists.

In March of 2022, take in “Spotlight Series: Impressionism to Jazz,” and the world premiere of principal choreographer Adam Hougland’s “Sleeping Beauty.”

Advertisement

“Swan Lake” will be the ballet’s first in-person show since the company was forced to go virtual in the spring of 2020.

You can subscribe to the Louisville Ballet’s 2021-2022 season here.

Be the first to see the Louisville Ballet in-person by buying tickets to “Swan Lake” and “The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, which are on sale now.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.