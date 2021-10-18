The Louisville Arcade Expo, A Wonderland Of Gaming Nostalgia, Will Return In 2022

The Louisville Arcade Expo in March of 2020, just before the world shut down. | Photo by Nik Vechery

The pandemic crushed indoor, high-touch events like video game expos for the last year and a half, but a gem in Louisville is returning next year.

After being one of the last events to happen before the shutdown in early March of 2020, then being canceled for 2021, the Louisville Arcade Expo will return in 2022, running three days from March 11-13.

Seminars and schedule details are limited at this time, but, as always, it’s safe to expect hundreds of pinball machines, vintage video game consoles and arcade cabinets. Every year, it’s a wonderland of nostalgia, spanning decades of gaming.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 and will run between $20 and $30 for daily tickets or $60 for the full weekend for adults. Discount tickets will be available for children 11-17.

I can’t wait to be sitting at the LAN party computers playing the original Unreal Tournament again. Technically, they haven’t released the gaming list yet, so I’m actually not sure if it will be there, but I’m going to will it into existence.

For more information, visit louisvillearcade.com.

