Taste The Best Margaritas In Louisville At The Margarita Hop This Week

We weren’t able to gather down by the river for the usual annual Margaritas In The ‘Ville, but we still plan on celebrating all of the businesses that sling delicious versions of the beloved tequila cocktail. So here’s what’s happening instead: a margarita hop, where participants purchase and pick up a Luminary Tequila Tote for $30, which includes a passport that grants a margarita sample at each participating bar or restaurant between Oct. 28-Nov. 7.

Then you can vote for your favorite at vote.leoweekly.com.

The tote also includes a “Read LEO. Drink Margaritas” glass, gift certificates and other surprises. Totes can be purchased at Red Pin Tix and picked up at I Love Tacos, 1534 Bardstown Road between Oct. 28-30. Other participating businesses include The Ainsworth, The Avenue, BoomBozz, Ciao, El Mundo, Four Pegs, Noche and Ramiro’s Cantina.

Purchase tickets here.

