Taco Bell Is Testing A Plant-based Protein Menu

Taco Bell's plant-based menu is only in Detroit... for now. | Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Is there anything better than biting into a Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell after a night out?

Honestly, no.

Well, if you’re a vegetarian, you might not have ever got to experience the pure joy of this — until now.

Taco Bell is testing its new “Cravetarian” menu exclusively in Detroit all this month.

Cravetarian is an extension of the chain’s vegan and vegetarian-friendly food options. While the fast-food chain has offered refried and black bean substitutes for its menu items, it is now formally introducing a plant-based protein meat alternative.

The Cravertarian menu will include plant-based Taco Bell favorites such as the Nachos BellGrande, Burrito Supreme, Crunchwrap Supreme, and Crunchy Taco Supreme.

Advertisement

The seasoned meat alternative is approved by the American Vegetarian Association and is certified vegan.

Taco Bell will be testing in the Detroit market through Nov. 10 at select locations.

Time for a road trip?

This story was originally published by LEO Weekly sister paper Detroit Metro Times.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.