St. James Court Art Show Returns Today With Over 600 Artists

The St. James Court Art Show, which started today at 10 a.m., is known worldwide — and it’s been named the No. 1 Best Fine Art and Design show in America of the past 10 years, according to Sunshine Artist Magazine last year.

This festival, which runs through Sunday, is popular amongst locals as well as those who come to town for it; It can draw upwards of 250,000 visitors. And for good reason. At the show, visitors can peruse and purchase unique handicrafts, fine art and jewelry from over 600 artists. Food vendors are on site, too.

New this year, is The Old Walnut Street Fair, which honors Louisville’s Walnut Street district, which used to be a hub for Black-owned businesses before urban renewal. Shauntrice Martin, the Speed Art Museum’s community connections artist-in-residence, curated this event, which will feature a variety of local Black artists, a Randy’s Record Store pop-up shop and a family-friendly speakeasy hosted by Mr. SpreadLove, aka Lance G. Newman II.

St. James is also a great area to take in the Victorian architecture along with the art. It should be on any fall festival priority list.

On Friday and Saturday, the St. James Art Show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. On Sunday the hours are a bit shorter, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It’s free to get in.

Parking is notoriously difficult at the show. Go here for more info on options. You can always ride your bike or walk to the event, too. There will be bike parking in Old Louisville’s Central Park near the Old Louisville Information Center and the Louisville Metro Police Department’s 4th Division headquarters.

