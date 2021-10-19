See ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ On Stage, Presented By A Louisville Theater Company

The Haunting of Hill House is coming to The Chicken Coop Theatre from Oct. 21 through Halloweek. This spooky story comes from the mind of author Shirley Jackson who wrote the original novel in 1959 (which has since been adapted into a hit Netflix TV series). It’s been consistently thought of as one of the scariest and best horror stories of the 20th century, though the actual story is much more terror than blood.

The story takes place at Hill House, a large Victorian estate located near some hills. The tale has four main protagonists: a doctor, two of his guests and the owner of the home. The doctor has invited his guests because of their previous experiences with the supernatural. It is notable that both of his guests are young women. One of the reasons they were invited was because they were considered “psychically receptive.” The doctor and his visitors want to uncover the secrets of the house and hope to bring out any unknown powers it might have. The characters get more than they expected, and not all will come out alive.

Come and enjoy this classic story of madness and death just in time for Halloween.

About The Chicken Coop Theatre: “The Chicken Coop is the dream child of Artistic Director Jason Cooper. With over two decades worth of experience working in professional, regional, and community theatre as an actor and director Jason brings his unique vision to the Louisville arts community. More than just a theatre company, The Chicken Coop strives to provide a variety of entertainment offerings and to create a place for artists and audiences to come together to celebrate, be inspired and simply have a great time.”

‘The Haunting of Hill House’

Oct. 21-31

The Kentucky Center

501 W. Main St.

kentuckyperformingarts.org

$22 | Times vary

