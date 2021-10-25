Photos: ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ Takes Over Play Louisville

You can feel free to be your wild and untamed self at Play Louisville for Time Slip Theatre’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” So far having performed shows on Oct. 22 and 23 with three shows to come Oct. 29-31, Time Slip Theatre is giving audiences a full-scale performance of the classic musical comedy horror film. Members of the audience dressed for the occasion and joined in on all the classic songs and one-liners. The remaining performances on Halloween weekend will begin at 8 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Advertisement

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.