Time Slip Theatre performed their production of "The Rocky Horror Show" on Saturday night. | Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Photos: ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ Takes Over Play Louisville

You can feel free to be your wild and untamed self at Play Louisville for Time Slip Theatre’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” So far having performed shows on Oct. 22 and 23 with three shows to come Oct. 29-31, Time Slip Theatre is giving audiences a full-scale performance of the classic musical comedy horror film.  Members of the audience dressed for the occasion and joined in on all the classic songs and one-liners. The remaining performances on Halloween weekend will begin at 8 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Time Slip Theatre performed their production of “The Rocky Horror Show” on Saturday night.
Dozens attended the popular cult classic at Play Louisville.
Olivia Duff and Charlie Meredith as Janet and Brad in Time Slip Theatre’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show.”
May O’ Nays put on a fabulous performance as Dr. Frank N. Furter.
Remy Sisk as Rocky and May O’Nays as Frank N. Furter.
William Nickles as Eddie and Sara Bell as Columbia.
Members of the audience joined in with the performance.
Sara Bell as Columbia.
Audience members dressed up for the performance and were encouraged to participate in the show.
Olivia Duff as Janet.
Attendees of Time Slip Theatre’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” gave their approval and many joined in on the performance.
Michael Detmer as Riff Raff and Celeste Vonderschmitt as Magenta.

