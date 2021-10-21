Raise A Glass (Or Several): Louisville Beer Week Is Back!

During this annual event, which runs from tomorrow, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 29, nearly two dozen local breweries will be debuting new beers and hosting events to attract business in the community.

The events include beer releases, panel discussions on beer history and women in the beer industry and Halloween festivities –– namely, a “Hocus Pocus” screening, a pumpkin carving party, and dog costume contest, among others.

The afterparty at Bowman Field on Oct. 30 is an event unto itself: this year’s Tailspin Ale Fest is Halloween-themed and includes more than 250 beers. Tickets to Tailspin go very quickly; they’re $15 for designated drivers, $50 for general admission, and $80 for VIPs.

For the full schedule of Louisville Beer Week events and the list of participating breweries, click here.

