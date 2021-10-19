Pig On The Lam! Louisville Animal Services Searches For Swine’s Owner

Waddlesworth says, "Are you my owner?" | Photo via Facebook/Louisville Metro Animal Services

Louisville Metro Animal Services, or LMAS, normally helps take care of abandoned or homeless cats and dogs until they can unite them with new owners –– but right now, they’re trying to make sure a pig gets back home.

In a pun-filled Facebook post, LMAS announced yesterday morning that they’ve been taking care of a large black pig who wandered away from his home several weeks ago. The pig, whom they have nicknamed Waddlesworth, has been living in the barn at the LMAS Animal Care Complex at 3528 Newburg Road since Oct. 2.

LMAS says that Waddlesworth was found near the intersection of Pirtle Street and South 25th Street in the Portland neighborhood — a long way from the farm. His owner can claim him at the shelter between noon-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

In the meantime, Waddlesworth is available to foster parents. Apply here if you’re interested.

