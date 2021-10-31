Photos: The Costumed Revelers We Saw At DJ Glittertitz’s Halloween Party Saturday Night

Louisville donned its Halloween best for DJ Glittertitz's party on Oct. 30. | Photos by Carolyn Brown

Halloween fell on a weekend this year, giving us plenty of time for spooky debauchery. Check out pictures of the costumed partygoers from Saturday night’s Halloween party at Zanzabar with DJ Glittertitz. (Don’t worry, we didn’t photograph everything — sometimes, what happens at Z-Bar stays at Z-Bar.)



Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.