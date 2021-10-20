Old Shipping Containers Become An Art Park In Jeffersonville

Southern Indiana’s newest park-slash-entertainment-space isn’t a traditional park –– it’s a collection of repurposed shipping containers.

The venue, which is called The Depot, opened yesterday in Jeffersonville’s Arts & Cultural District at 701 Michigan Ave. It features two levels of shipping containers, green space, a stage, a bar area, overhangs for shade and restrooms.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Jeffersonville mayor Mike Moore said, “Jeffersonville is a special place, and it’s got something for everybody. The Depot is just one more way for us to be unique.”

“We’ve always wanted to become a destination place,” he said. “I believe Jeffersonville is now that destination place.”

“We want people to kind of enter The Depot and take a step back, leave the troubles behind, come walk through, let your imagination go,” he said in a promo video posted this morning.

Local artist Wilfred Sieg III painted colorful murals in his signature style onto many of the shipping containers that make up The Depot.

Local tourism officials will host four “Depot Days” each Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 23 to Nov. 13 to introduce the community to the space. There will be live music (the bands are currently TBD), food trucks, a bar and art vendors.

