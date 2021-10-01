Neon-Glow Art Event Steamboat Nights Kicks Off Friday In Jeffersonville

Big Four Station in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will be lit Friday and Saturday night for Steamboat Nights, a “neon-glow” art event.

The illumination for this family-friendly emanates from its LED train and carousel, moonlight playground, balloon glimmer and black light experience.

There will also be a silent disco with DJ John Q, a selfie stroll, live chalk art and arm painting. Maker13 maker-space will lead visitors through DIY crafting. On the Jammin’ in Jeff Stage, take in the sounds of Nappy Roots, the famed Kentucky rap group on Friday at 9 p.m. and The Prince Project tribute band on Saturday at 8 p.m..

For those who are more into snacks than acts (short for activities — just roll with it), there will be food vendors, a tequila bus and a beer and spirits garden.

The festivities start at 7 p.m. both nights and wrap up around 11.

