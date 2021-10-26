Monnik And Other Breweries Release ‘Scruffy Outlier’ Pale Ale In Honor Of Late Brewer Scott Hand

Scott Hand was a legend in the Louisville and Kentucky brewing scenes, and many stories, memories and tributes about him have emerged since he died on Sept. 1.

Now, he’s being honored with a series of beers named after him.

Last week, Monnik Beer Co. — where Hand brewed beer — released the “Scruffy Outlier,” a single-hopped pale ale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the HOPS organization, which pairs with breweries to provided educational and fundraising events.

Several other breweries are also making their own versions of “Scruffy Outlier,” each of which will use a similar recipe. As part of the beer week event schedule, many of the breweries are dropping their take on the ‘Scruffy Outlier’ over the next few days, including Mile Wide Beer Co., Old Louisville Brewery, Gallant Fox Brewing Co., TEN20 Craft Brewery, Gravely Brewing Co., Falls City Brewing and many other area breweries.

Advertisement

To find out more about what each brewery is doing for their Scott Hand tribute beer, search “Scruffy Outlier” on Facebook and a string of posts from local breweries with descriptions will pop up.

For more information about the Louisville Beer and its events, click here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.