Looking For Lilith Theatre’s New Production Will Explore The Personal Toll Of The Pandemic

Looking for Lilith's upcoming show is based on pandemic experiences gathered from the company's story circles.

Avoiding sickness for yourself and others while still paying the bills was probably the initial concern for most people during the pandemic, but, as it has dragged on, so many peripheral issues have emerged, and will continue to — loneliness; grief; hopelessness; addiction; a massive, lingering disconnection to people, routines and hobbies.

Looking for Lilith Theatre Co. is going to explore that in a new show called “Common Threads: interwoven portraits of a pandemic,” which will be an interactive theater-film hybrid production that runs from Nov. 12-20 at The MeX Theater in The Kentucky Center For Performing Arts.

“Common Threads” is based on real life experiences gathered from the company’s story circles, a practice in which a group of people are given a prompt and are able to share a personal story about the subject. Looking for Lilith’s new show will feature short films, live scenes and other forms of artistic expression.

“Our hope with this project is that those watching these stories will feel as seen and as heard as those that told them,” Shannon Woolley Allison, project director and co-artistic director, said. “In the many ways that the pandemic has kept us apart, it also brought to the surface common threads of loss and loneliness, and the need for community.”

On opening night — Nov. 12 — the audience is encouraged to join the cast and crew on the steps of The Kentucky Center to walk in together to The MeX Theater and “reopen” indoor theater at Looking for Lilith Theatre Co..

Limited seating will be available to allow for social distancing. Ticket prices are $20. Community Night on the 15th will feature a discounted ticket price of $10.

For more information, visit lookingforlilith.org/commonthreads.

