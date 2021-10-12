Live In A COVID Hot Spot? The City Is Providing Free Rapid Tests

The city will be providing free, at-home rapid COVID tests to people in 16 different zip codes who are the most at-risk at this point in the pandemic.

On Tuesday, during his weekly COVID update, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the Say Yes! COVID Test Program, which will provide people in targeted ZIP codes in Jefferson County with self-administered COVID test kits that give results in 10 minutes.

The zip codes were selected based on high rates of COVID, low rates of vaccination and a high concentration of essential workers. They are: 40118, 40202, 40203, 40208, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40213, 40214, 40215, 40216, 40218, 40219, 40229, 40258, 40272. Residents are encouraged to participate whether they have symptoms or not.

The tests will be available for the next few months while supplies last.

“It’s really important, when we say, ‘How can we eliminate this,’ to make testing as simple as we possibly can,” Fischer said during the update.

Connie Mendel, assistant director of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said that, with students being back in school, this measure will help slow the spread.

“With most kids now back in school, parents face a new everyday concern: determining whether their child’s latest cough or sneeze might be a sign of COVID-19,” said Mendel. “If it’s COVID, parents will want to keep their child at home to protect other students and staff, while also preventing the spread of the virus in their communities. And if it’s the parent who has a new cough, they also will want to know if the reason is COVID-19 before going to work or the store.”

Test kits can be ordered at covidhometestlouisville.org for home delivery, or call the Lou Health Helpline at 912-8598.

If you’d rather pick one up in person, here are the locations you can visit:

–Black Lives Matter: 3900 W. Broadway, 502-716-0689.

–La Sierra Tarasca: 6501 Shepherdsville Road

–Louisville Recovery Community Coalition: 620 South Third St.

–Mi Preferida: 4752 Bardstown Road

–Molo Village: 1219 W. Jefferson Suite 204

–South Louisville Community Ministries: 415 1/2 W. Ashland Ave.

–Peters Church: 1407 W. Jefferson St.

–Supermercado Puebla: 10119 Taylorsville Road

–Tikal Placita: 1961 Brownsboro Road

–Vision Of Life Outreach Ministries: 1468 Bland St.

In terms of COVID, Louisville remains at the red alert level, with a daily rate of 49 cases per 100,000. Over 2,600 new cases were reported over the previous week.

