Listen To Kentuckians Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers Cover John Prine On New Compilation Album

Through a mixture of sharp, folksy wisdom, stylistic storytelling and the ability turn an everyday occurrence into a profound moment, John Prine was one of the greatest songwriters ever to live. Unfortunately, he died of COVID last year. But his spirit lives on through the next generations of musicians, because his influence is a giant tree with a ton of branches.

That’s evident on the new compilation Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol.2, an album in which 12 well-known singer-songwriters each cover one of Prine’s songs.

The record, which is out today, features two famous Kentuckians in Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson.

Childers covered “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” from Prine’s 1972 album Diamonds In The Rough. The fiddle-heavy, honky-tonk drinking song perfectly fits Childers’ voice, and the 30-year-old from Lawrence County add his own spin and depth to the somewhat under-the-radar, yet classic tune.

Advertisement

Simpson covers “Paradise,” the quintessential song about Kentucky from the discography of Prine, who is from Chicago, but had deep family roots in the bluegrass state. Simpson’s booming baritone lends well to the anthemic remembrance.

Buy Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol.2 here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.