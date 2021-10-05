Henry Rollins Is Bringing His Spoken Word Tour To Louisville

Legendary punk rocker, author, activist and top five character in the 2004 video game “Def Jam: Fight for NY,” Henry Rollins is stopping by Headliners Music Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 for his spoken word tour.

On the “Good To See You 2022” tour, the former Black Flag frontman “will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell.”

Tickets are currently on presale now through Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. (Code: HR2022, link to purchase). They run $30 for reserved seating or $155 for VIP, which includes a premium reserved seat, access to a meet and greet with Rollins, a photograph with him and access to a post-show Q&A.

While Rollins is best known as an influential hardcore figurehead, he’s also an accomplished storyteller. His memoir “Get In The Van” was published in 1994, and sections of the book were also read and recorded by Rollins as a 2-CD set, which ended up winning the Grammy in 1995 for Best Spoken Word Album.