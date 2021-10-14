Get In The Halloween Spirit On These Two Belle of Louisville Cruises

The Belle of Louisville is hosting two Halloween cruises. One is geared toward families and the other is strictly 21 and over.

The Hull-O-Ween Family Cruise will set sail on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. and take the 107-year old Belle out with its ghost guide, who will share spooky tales inspired by the long history of the classic steamboat and the Ohio River where it has sailed for a long time. Because this is a family-friendly cruise, don’t worry. All won’t be spooky and scary. There will be fun Halloween crafts, activities and music. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Certainly, as with any public outing, masks are encouraged. We all want out of this pandemic so fun with safety is always a good bet.

Tickets for the Hull-O-Ween cruise are $35.99 for adults (15-64), $34.99 for seniors (65+) and $14.99 for kids (5-14). Children 4 and under are free.

The adult portion of the evening, The Haunted River Cruise, will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 for a night of grown-up tricks and treats. The ghost guide will hang out with the adults too, telling more tales of the boat and the river. But on this cruise, you’ll be able to have your tarot cards read by a psychic, then enjoy “cursed” cocktails and a costume contest on the ballroom deck. DJ Jill will be spinning all the spooky hits for you to dance into the dead of night.

Advertisement

Mu-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha….

For more information and tickets, visit the Belle of Louisville’s website.