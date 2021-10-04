Get Deals At Black-owned, Louisville Restaurants All Week Long During 502 Black Eats Week

The Stir Fry Burger at Six Forks Burger Co.

The second annual 502 Black Eats Week is happening right now through Saturday Oct. 9, with several Black-owned restaurants offering discounts.

Created in 2020 by Tiandra Robinson, aka The Marketing Maven, 502 Black Eats Week is “meant to encourage patronage, increase exposure, and increase sales before, during, and after the week, while garnering new customers.”

The participating businesses are a wide range of food and drink companies — from full meals to desserts to drinks.

A few of the business and deals include: The Black Italian, offering 10% off of all orders and raffle giveaways for gift cards and T-shirts; Six Forks Burger Co., offering 25% off; half off of one item at Garden Girl Foods; $2 off cheesecake jars at Mr. C’s Cheesecakes; and 16oz bottles of Lady J’s Lemonade for $1.

You can find the rest of the deals at 502blackeatsweek.com. Also, make sure to check each individual businesses hours before going, as each is different, and many are not open on Monday or Tuesday.

