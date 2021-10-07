Familiarize Yourself With Bernheim’s Longer Trails With Their New Discovery Hikes

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest is introducing a new program to help familiarize visitors with the longer trails. The program, called Trail Discovery Hikes, will take hikers on guided tours of some of these longer trails.

There are two upcoming hikes: The Trail Discovery Hike: Cull Hollow on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. and the Trail Discovery Hike: Jackson Yoe on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The time frame of these hikes is three hours, although many of the trails can be completed in a shorter time frame. Taking the guided hike will allow more information and details to be shared about the trails. The pace on the guided hikes will be slow, allowing for hikers to rest and enjoy along the way.

Reservations are required. Guests are asked to bring a mask in case the ability to social distance is limited. The cost is $12 for Bernheim members and $15 for non-members. Registration should be completed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling 955-8512 or visiting Bernheim.org.

Bernheim also has a full schedule of other nature activities occurring this month. You can sign up by calling the same number or visiting the same website that you would for the Trail Discovery Hikes. Here’s a list of the events, adapted from a news release:

ECO Kids Discovery Days

ECO Kids Discovery Days are returning in October for the first time in more than a year. The E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, and that’s exactly where kids can be found during ECO Kids Discovery Days. Discovery Days take place the first and third Saturday of each month – Oct. 2 and Oct. 16 – near Bernheim’s Visitor Center and may include:

Hands-On Discovery Stations from 1 to 4 p.m.

A Hike of the Day led by a Bernheim guide, starting at the Visitor Center at 2 p.m. and running for 45-60 minutes.

Pop-Up Story Circles, because everything and everyone has a story. Watch for storytelling and story-sharing circles near Spirit Nest.

Masks and social distancing are required when interacting with the Volunteer Naturalists.

First Sunday Nature Hike

Join a volunteer naturalist for an engaging nature hike on the first Sunday of each month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $7 for Bernheim members and $10 for non-members. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program. Please bring masks in case social distancing is not possible throughout the hike.

These hikes are longer than First Saturday Hikes and are aimed primarily at adults, but children six years and up are welcome. No pets are allowed. Masks and social distancing are required.

Homeschool Hikes

Bernheim’s popular homeschool hikes are back for the fall! Bernheim offers opportunities for families of students and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure. Appropriate for grades K-5, each month’s Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike that brings the lesson to life. The cost is $5 per person. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

Dates and Times:

Forest Homeschool Hike: Nature’s Superpowers – Friday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk – Fall – Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk – Fall – Friday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Forest Homeschool Hike: Trees! – Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Forest Homeschool Hike: Trees! – Friday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m.

