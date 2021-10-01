Experience The Portland Neighborhood’s Culture At This Saturday Art Fair

Going into its eighth year, the Portland Art and Heritage Fair is once again heralding the arts and culture of its little river neighborhood.

The theme of the fair this year, being held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Portland Museum, is “full circle.” In addition to their usual juried art show, the fair is promoting Ed White’s “River City Drumbeat” documentary and will be hosting an outdoor screening of the film. The River City Drum Corp, which the documentary is about, will be performing. Organizers say this is the first formal screening of the film in Louisville’s West End.

The fair will also have the usual fête du jour events with booths, tours, art workshops, musical performances and more. The Almost 5K run is back for its third year, too. And, there will be a dedication of new stained glass work by Bob Market at the museum.

The Portland Fair festivities start at noon.