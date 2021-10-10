kentuckiana pride Rainbow flags were abundant at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival on Saturday night. | Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Everything We Saw At Kentuckiana Pride Festival Saturday Night, Featuring Neon Trees And Todrick Hall

This year’s Kentuckiana Pride Festival was held on Oct. 8 and 9 in Waterfront Park. There was plenty of food, entertainment and talent for all to enjoy. The annual festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community was headlined this year by Todrick Hall and the Neon Trees, who played on Saturday night.

Festival goers screamed in anticipation of Saturday night’s Kentuckiana Pride headliners
Neon Trees.
Neon Trees got everybody dancing on Saturday night at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival.

Lead singer of Neon Trees, Tyler Glenn.
Neon Trees.
Kentuckiana Pride Festival attendees were decked out in rainbows.
Lead singer of Neon Trees, Tyler Glenn.
Attendees excitedly waited for Todrick Hall to start his set on Saturday night.
Todrick Hall and his dancers performed at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival on Saturday night.
Todrick Hall.

 

Todrick Hall.

Todrick Hall and his dancers performed at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival on Saturday night.
The Daddy Sisters performed at Kentuckiana Pride on Saturday night.
An American Sign Language interpreter at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival on Saturday night.
The Daddy Sisters.
Members of the crowd grabbed selfies during the performances on Saturday night.
The Daddy Sisters performed at Kentuckiana Pride on Saturday night.
Colorful light sabers lit up Waterfront Park on Saturday night during the Kentuckiana Pride Festival.
The Big Four Bridge was lit with rainbow colors on Saturday night.

