Everything We Saw At Kentuckiana Pride Festival Saturday Night, Featuring Neon Trees And Todrick Hall

Rainbow flags were abundant at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival on Saturday night. | Photos by Kathryn Harrington

This year’s Kentuckiana Pride Festival was held on Oct. 8 and 9 in Waterfront Park. There was plenty of food, entertainment and talent for all to enjoy. The annual festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community was headlined this year by Todrick Hall and the Neon Trees, who played on Saturday night.

