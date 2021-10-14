Drink Beer And Pick Pumpkins At Shelby Park On Saturday

This story has been updated to reflect that the event has been moved from Friday to Saturday due to weather.

Kentucky has great local parks and great local beer, so why wouldn’t we combine the two? West Sixth Brewing is hosting a pop-up with a beer trailer at Shelby Park on Saturday, with music, lawn games and family-friendly activities. The Pop-Up Beer Garden At Shelby Park starts at 1 p.m., creating an ideal happy hour scenario.

Wait, there’s more. Pick out a pumpkin at the 2nd Annual Shelby Park Pumpkin Patch, which also runs at the same spot this Saturday, which also starts at 1 p.m. Everyone can grab a pumpkin and a carving kit for free.

