Claim Your Kawaii Haul When The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Rolls Into Louisville This Weekend

Super Kawaii!!!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to town this Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Oxmoor Center near the California Pizza Kitchen.

If you are a fan of Hello Kitty or any Sanrio character, you don’t want to miss the chance to pick up new Hello Kitty collectibles like the new Hello Kitty Cafe pink heart T-shirt, a HK rainbow thermos (“I’m picking out a thermos for you…” IYKYK), hand-decorated cookie sets, enamel pens, etc. So much cuteness in one place.

Be aware that the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts credit or debit cards but no cash transactions.

This is the seventh year for the truck since launching in 2014. It will pull up at Oxmoor mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you aren’t sure about going, go to YouTube and just check the haul videos of others who have visited the truck, and if you come out, you might end up catching a glimpse of certain nerdy LEO staff members who can’t resist super adorable tchotchkes.

