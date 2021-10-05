A Popular Harvest Homecoming Dumplings Booth Is Retiring, So This Restaurant Stepped In

The Red Men Club's chicken and dumplings, served up by The Exchange. | Via Facebook/The Exchange

After more than 30 years of serving the Back Door chicken and dumplings at the Harvest Homecoming Festival, the Red Men Club is stepping down and passing the torch to The Exchange Pub + Kitchen. The restaurant will be using the popular Red Men Club’s recipe to continue the tradition.

Red Men president Dennis Smith talked in a video on The Exchange’s Facebook page about the long relationships the group has built through the years by selling their dumplings. “It’s the same people and you get to know them,” said Smith.

The workload of the Harvest Homecoming weekend had just become too much for the Red Men group to handle, and so they decided it was time to stop.

The owner of The Exchange, Ian Hall, saw this as an opportunity to keep a tradition that he cared about alive. In the video, he shares a memory about how the line worked for the dumplings, including how people would pick them up in an alley from a side door in the building. He will be recreating that experience for those who now will get their dumplings at The Exchange.

For Harvest Homecoming, the restaurant will also have live music playing on their back patio.

The hours for the new Red Men/Exchange dumplings will be:

Thursday, Oct 7: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct.10: Noon- 5 p.m.

Harvest Homecoming Booth Days happen this weekend Thursday through Sunday.

