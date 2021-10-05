5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (10/8)

FRIDAY, Oct. 8

Birds, Brews, And Bluegrass

Louisville Nature Center

$5-$10 suggested donation | 7 p.m.

Music. Food. Beer. Nature. That’s all you need to sell us for an event, and that’s exactly what the Louisville Nature Center is providing at Birds, Brews, and Bluegrass. The Song Sparrows will be performing bluegrass music, and there will also be a guided night hike, plus plenty of food and beer. VIP tickets are $25 each and include premium on-site parking, a souvenir mug and a free beer.

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Prices vary | 7-11 p.m.

We never stopped being proud, but the Kentuckiana Pride Festival is back. This two-day celebration of the Louisville area’s LGBTQ+ community kicks off with a colorful parade at Campbell and Market streets, ending at Big Four Lawn. There, revelers will find more than 125 vendors selling food, clothes, accessories and more. Local and national talents will be playing on two stages, with DJ Spinderella of Salt N Peppa and The Daddy Sisters headlining on Friday night and Neon Trees and Todrick Hall drawing the big crowds on Saturday. Saturday’s festivities last from noon to 11 p.m.. Tickets start at $5 for single-day general admission and go up to $70-$150 for VIP experiences with drink tickets, food and a private viewing area and a bar.

SATURDAY, Oct. 9

Harvest Homecoming Booth Days

Downtown New Albany

Free | 9 a.m.

Harvest Homecoming is New Albany’s biggest community festival, and the best part of the annual event — booth days — started on Thursday. You’ll be able to browse streets full of booths, looking at arts and crafts, and tasting some of the best festival food around, such as persimmon pudding from the Edwardsville United Methodist Church and glazed donuts from the Masonic Temple. On Saturday, there will also be carnival rides, live music on the waterfront and a costume contest.

Midnights at Baxter presents: ‘Evil Dead 2’

Baxter Avenue Theaters Filmworks

$10 | 11:55 p.m.

Get in the Halloween spirit with a midnight showing of a classic horror film at Baxter Avenue Theaters. This week’s flick is “Evil Dead 2,” a 1987 horror comedy film that will have you laughing in between screams.

SUNDAY, Oct. 10

CycLOUvia

Bardstown Road

Free | 2-6 p.m.

For one beautiful, car-free day, bikes and pedestrians take over Bardstown Road. You’ll be able to walk, cycle, skateboard and dance — whatever you please. The thoroughfare will be closed from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard, with LMPD helping with vehicular crossings at Eastern Parkway. This event has been attracting tens of thousands of participants since 2012, although it didn’t occur in 2020 due to COVID.