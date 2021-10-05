5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (10/1)

FRIDAY, Oct. 1

Comedian Ryan Niemiller

Planet of the Tapes

$25 | 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

You may remember Ryan Niemiller as the third place finisher on America’s Got Talent Season 13. His comedy revolves around “dating, trying to find employment and attempting to find acceptance in a world not designed for him,” because Niemiller was born with a disability in both arms. As such, Niemiller proclaims himself to be the “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” — oh, and “disarmingly handsome,” although that’s obvious upon meeting him.

SATURDAY, Oct. 2

Germantown Oktoberfest

Germantown Mill Lofts

Free | 3-10 p.m.

The Oktoberfest events keep coming, but this one is happening in Germantown, so you’re practically required to go. Germantown Mill Lofts is clearing its parking lot for food from Germantown Social and Eiderdown and live music from Squeeze-bot. There will be beer games including Hammerschlagen, a stein hosting contest and stein relay races. Come dressed in your best dirndl and lederhosen to win a contest. Beer will be sold by Monnik Beer Co. and Sam Adams.

‘Snow White and The Seven Drag Queens’

Play Louisville

$27 | 7-8:45 p.m.

This Chicago-born drag production returns to Louisville with some 2021 updates: “nods to your favorite local haunts, pop culture fads, current events and fresh rewrites to your favorite pop songs, that will leave you humming all the way home,” according to organizers. And once the show is over, you’ll be able to stay and party at Play all night.

The Get Down: 50th Anniversary of Soul Train

PRIZM

$15 | 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

If there’s anything from the past worth celebrating, it’s “Soul Train,” the iconic TV show that showcased Black music, dancing and fashion from the ‘70s to 2006. At this party recognizing 50 years since “Soul Train” became nationally syndicated, it is required — yes required — that you dress in ‘70s/Soul Train inspired clothing. I mean, why wouldn’t you want to? Best dressed will strut away with a prize. Of course, music will be part of the event with DJ DNasti and DJ Bombshell spinning “Soul Train” classics. Dave.will.chris will be your host, channeling the effortlessly-cool creator of “Soul Train,” Don Cornelius.

SUNDAY, Oct. 3

St. James Court Art Show

St. James Court

Free | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The St. James Court Art Show is popular amongst locals as well as those who come to town for it; It can draw upwards of 250,000 visitors. And for good reason. At the show (which is also on Friday and Saturday), visitors can peruse and purchase unique handicrafts, fine art and jewelry from over 600 artists. Food vendors are on site, too. New this year is The Old Walnut Street Fair, which will feature a variety of local Black artists, a Randy’s Record Store pop-up shop and a family-friendly speakeasy hosted by Mr. SpreadLove, aka Lance G. Newman II. You can also venture outside of the art show to visit the UnFair at Mag Bar, featuring all-local artists all weekend.