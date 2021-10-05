5 Things To Do In Louisville This Halloween Weekend (10/29)

FRIDAY, Oct. 29

Margarita Hop — Luminary Tequila Totes

Various locations

$30 | Times vary

We weren’t able to gather down by the river for the usual annual Margaritas In The ‘Ville, but we still plan on celebrating all of the businesses that sling delicious versions of the beloved tequila cocktail. So here’s what’s happening instead: a margarita hop, where participants purchase and pick up a tote bag, which includes a passport that grants a margarita sample at each participating bar or restaurant. Then you can vote for your favorite at vote.leoweekly.com. The tote also includes a “Read LEO. Drink Margaritas” glass, gift certificates and other surprises. Totes can be purchased at redpintix.com and picked up at I Love Tacos, 1534 Bardstown Road through Saturday. Other participating businesses include The Ainsworth, The Avenue, BoomBozz, Ciao, El Mundo, Four Pegs, Noche and Ramiro’s Cantina.

‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Play Louisville

$10 | 8 p.m.

You can feel free to be your wild and untamed self at Play Louisville for Time Slip Theatre’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” running every night this weekend. The theater company is giving audiences a full-scale performance of the comedy horror musical, which was later adapted into the cult film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Members of the audience are encouraged to dress up and join in on all the iconic songs and one-liners.

SATURDAY, Oct. 30

Tailspin Ale Fest: Spooky Edition

Bowman Field

$50-$80 | 3 p.m.

Everything’s been turned upside down in the last year and a half, meaning yearly events are often getting shuffled to new seasons. This year, for the first time, Tailspin Ale Fest will be held on Halloween weekend. Like usual, the event will feature hundreds of the tastiest beers, music and food trucks. There will be a costume contest this year. Something to note: the event has been moved to a new location at Bowman, near the Central American Airways hangar.

Coat Check Halloween Freak For All

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 9 p.m.

The Whirling Tiger, formerly Odeon, is opening with a Halloween bash with the “dopest jams, the freshest beer, the craftiest cocktails, a costume contest,” and more!

SUNDAY, Oct. 31

Halloween Brunch Market

Barn8, Goshen, Kentucky

No cover | Noon-4 p.m.

Head out to Oldham County for a family friendly Halloween event on the grounds of the Barn8 restaurant and farm. There will be hayride horse tours; pumpkin doughnuts, caramel coffee ice cream, bison chili and more food from Barn 8; pumpkin painting; live music from Ryan Conroy; and local vendors.

