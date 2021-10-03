3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (10/1)

Rmllw2llz and his label partners have released a new compilation.

Friday, Oct. 1

The N8VS Vol. 1 Album Release

Headliners Music Hall

$10-$15 | 9 p.m.

Over the past few years, Romell Weaver, aka hip-hop artist Rmllw2llz, has built a label with a ton of talent. Tonight, they’ll be releasing a new comp, and they’ll be celebrating with performances from the crew, including Sasha Renee, Duck City Music and JK-47.



Friday, Oct. 1

Deep Sea Diver

Zanzabar

$15 | 7 p.m.

Through catchy and thoughtful indie-pop, Deep Sea Diver creates measured, yet powerful songs that hit with impact. Diane Coffee opens.



Saturday, Oct. 2

LRS Fest

Brown Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park

$20 | 11 a.m.

This one-day music festival features local and national acts, including Kip Winger, John Corabi, PLUSH, American Dream Machine, Anemic Royalty, Native Son’s, City Awake, Runaway Souls, Amongst Vultures, Scrooge Mandella, Skipping Stone, School of Rock, Sister Crone, Johnathan New, That’s What She Said, Noble Road, Rob Lightning and the Streakers, Soundtroller. Plus local Comedians Jeff Toy and Rich Reagans.



Advertisement

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.