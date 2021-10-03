3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville To Set The Mood For Halloween Weekend (10/29)

Friday, Oct. 29

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides

Louisville Palace

Tickets start at $39 | 6 p.m.

These intense nationally-touring, pop-infused alt-metal bands kick off what’s going to be a solid Halloween weekend for music here in Louisville.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Belushi Speed Ball

Zanzabar

$1 | 8 p.m.

The question isn’t whether or not the theatrical thrash band Belushi Speed Ball is going to put on a good show (that’s always a yes), it’s: What are they going to do this time? The band always has a wild theme, and that plays right into it being Halloween weekend.

Prayer Line, Blind Scryer, Baptise

Mag Bar

$5 with costume, $10 without | 8 p.m.

Speaking of local bands that are perfect for Halloween weekend, these metal heads and horror rockers are tailor-made for the holiday of fright.

