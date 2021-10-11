11 Halloween Events Worth Going To In Louisville This Weekend

Louisville is ready for Halloween this year.

Friday, Oct. 29

Monster Mash 2021

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

$25 presale, $30 day-of | 7-11 p.m.

Party with animal lovers with a costume contest, a DJ, a photo booth, mystery bags — all benefitting The Arrow Fund’s pet rescue efforts.

Literally, A Haunted House

Culbertson Mansion, New Albany, Indiana

$15 | 7-11:45 p.m.

A haunted house scare experience at a literal haunted house. This event continues into Saturday.

Ultimate Halloween Fest

Paristown

$20 | Times vary

Three days of Halloween activities at Paristown: A “Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadow cast production (Friday), a Louisville Crashers show (Saturday) and a “Hocus Pocus” showing (Sunday).”

Saturday, Oct. 30

Halloween Hunt

E.P. “Tom Sawyer” Park

$5 (cash only) | Noon-3 p.m.

A Halloween scavenger hunt for the whole family with a prize treat bag at the end.

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

Bardstown Road

$20-$25 | 4 p.m.-midnight

You’re going to hit up all the Bardstown bars anyway; so you might as well do it with two drinks included at each of the five locations — and with the possibility of winning $1,000 in a costume contest.

Samhain

The Raven Irish Pub

No cover | 4 p.m.

The Raven is celebrating Halloween’s beginnings as Samhain, an ancient festival of the dead, with storytelling, a drum circle and a lighting of the torches.

$1 Belushi Halloween

Zanzabar

$1 | 8:30 p.m.

Nothing’s scarier than the Halloween price tag, which is why Belushi Speedball, Shark Sandwich and Histrionics are playing a $1 show.

Advertisement

Coat Check Halloween Freak For All

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 9 p.m.

The Whirling Tiger, formerly Odeon, is opening with a Halloween bash with the “dopest jams, the freshest beer, the craftiest cocktails, a costume contest,” and more!

HELLHOUSE

Art Sanctuary

$20 | 9 p.m.

First held under the Second Street Bridge six years ago, HELLHOUSE and its EDM musicians return.

Midnights at Baxter Presents: ‘Halloween 2’

Baxter Avenue Theaters Filmworks

$8-$10 | 11:55 p.m.

Chill out but still go out with a midnight screening of “Halloween 2” at one of Louisville’s best theaters.

Sunday, Oct. 31

A Saucy Halloween

Zanzabar

$10 presale, $15 day-of | 8-11 p.m.

A Halloween performance featuring drag queens, burlesque and sideshow performers with tarot card readings on the patio.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.