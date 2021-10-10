10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (10/4)

MONDAY, Oct. 4

Author Event: Hakeem Oluyesi

YouTube Live

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

Meet astrophysicist Hakeem Oluyesi, who went from “growing up in some of the roughest neighborhoods in the country to attending the prestigious physics PhD program at Stanford University.” Oluseyi wrote about his experiences in the new book, “A Quantum Life,” including how he confronted personal demons and racism and classism within the scientific establishment to become what is today. The Louisville Free Public Library hosts this virtual discussion.

THURSDAY, Oct. 7

Pepsi Plaza Concert Series With The Jesse Lees

Pepsi Plaza

Free | 5 p.m.

Catch The Jesse Lees playing outside the KFC Yum! Center this Thursday. There will also be roving performances from Cirque Louie, local food trucks, a cash bar and giveaways and door prizes.

Reel Latin American Film Festival: ‘Alice Junior’

Floyd Theater

Free | 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

The Reel Latin American Film Festival ends this week with a showing of “Alice Junior” for Pride, about a trans YouTuber with a charmed life who moves to small-town Brazil. “Alice releases her truest survival instinct to make her new schoolmates and teachers rethink their conservative ways, and catch her long-overdue first kiss: by being loud and unapologetically herself,” according to the movie description. The film is a coming-of-age tale “with fast-moving cuts set to pop samples.” Also this week, you can watch Latin American films “Los Lobos” on Wednesday and “7 Weeks” virtually.

Live Music: Jack N Lindsey

Fourth Street Live

Free | 6 p.m.

Enjoy the music of Jack N Lindsey at Fourth Street Live with games, drinks and picnic-style seating.

Five Buck Bluegrass

Belle of Louisville

$5 | 7 p.m.

All aboard the Mary M. Miller riverboat for a specially-priced evening of bluegrass music with Hickory Vaught & Friends.

Advertisement

Alix E. Harrow in conversation with Lee Mandelo

Carmichael’s Bookstore, Frankfort Avenue

Free | 7 p.m.

“I was so sure I’d landed in one of those soft, G-rated fairy tales, stripped of medieval horrors; I can feel it shifting beneath my feet…” This revision of “Sleeping Beauty” commences with an excoriation of the versions that have come before. There’s plenty of fuel for that fire, as award-winning fantasist Alix Harrow will point out in her discussion of “A Spindle Splintered.” The circumstances of the new, modern beauty are engaging, and she’s as brilliantly snarky as any mortally challenged college-age woman—but that’s hardly the limit of the depth here. There are many dimensions to encounter, and the author fits them quite handily into a bracing novella (a particular strength of publisher Tordotcom, who is also publishing a well-anticipated novel by Harrow’s interviewer Lee Mandelo.) Go to “Events” on Carmichael’s website to confirm attendance.—T.E. Lyons

FRIDAY, Oct. 8

Harvest Homecoming Booth Days

Downtown New Albany

Free | 9 a.m.

Harvest Homecoming is New Albany’s biggest community festival, and the best part of the annual event — booth days — starts on Thursday. You’ll be able to browse streets full of booths, looking at arts and crafts, and tasting some of the best festival food around, such as persimmon pudding from the Edwardsville United Methodist Church and glazed donuts from the Masonic Temple. On Friday, there will also be carnival rides, a family movie night (showing “Little Rascals” and “Hocus Pocus) and the corn hole tournament.

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Big Four Lawn

$5 | 5-11 p.m.

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival is back. On Friday, the parade kicks off at 7 p.m. from Market and Campbell streets. Your performers for the evening are The Daddy Sisters and DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa. There will also be 125 vendors selling food, clothes, accessories on The Lawn.

Loop Fest

Douglass Loop

Free | 6-10 p.m.

The past two years have been tough on many small businesses, especially local restaurants, and this event is a “kudos” to those who have stuck it out, hosted by Hammerheads and Dundee Tavern. The Douglass Loop will be the site of a street party, featuring the high-energy classic rock band, Rock Station.

ALL WEEK

502 Black Eats Week

Various locations

Prices and times vary

The second annual 502 Black Eats Week is happening right now through Saturday Oct. 9, with several Black-owned restaurants offering discounts. The participating businesses are a wide range of food and drink companies — from full meals to desserts to drinks. A few of the business and deals include: The Black Italian, offering 10% off of all orders and raffle giveaways for gift cards and T-shirts; Six Forks Burger Co., offering 25% off; half off of one item at Garden Girl Foods; $2 off cheesecake jars at Mr. C’s Cheesecakes; and 16oz bottles of Lady J’s Lemonade for $1.