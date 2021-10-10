louisville things to do
Arts & Culture

10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (10/25)

By

MONDAY, Oct. 25

Big Four Boo Fest
Big Four Station Park
Free  |  5-9 p.m.
Bring the fam for an outdoor Halloween party, featuring trick-or-treating, food vendors, music from DJ Slikk and DJ Empty Beats… “and more festive Fall fun!”

TUESDAY, Oct. 26

Jack-o’-Lantern Painting
Tin Roof
Free  |  7 p.m.
Bring friends and paint some pumpkins at the Tin Roof. Plus, there’s a $3 taco special and spooky themed Jack Daniel’s cocktails for $8.

The All-Music Trivia
Chill BAR Highlands
Free  |  7:30 p.m.
If you rock the music category on trivia night, this event is for you. The winner receives a $50 bar tab.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 27

Pumpkin Carving
Monnik Beer Co.
Free  |  5-8 p.m.
Monnik Beer Co. is providing the pumpkins and tools for a friendly carving competition. There will be prizes for first, second and third, as well as the people’s choice.

Women in Beer: A Panel Discussion
Logan Street Market
Free  |  7-8:30 p.m.
A panel of women who work in the beer industry will candidly discuss breaking boundaries and the stigmas they face. You’ll recognize a lot of the breweries and people represented, including West Sixth NuLu (Kaitlyn Colberg, taproom manager), The Grales (Lori Beck, co-owner) and Apocalypse Brew Works (Leah Dienes, owner and head brewer).

THURSDAY, Oct. 28

Trick-or-Treat at Malibu Jack’s
Malibu Jack’s
No cover  |  5-9 p.m.
There will be free trick-or-treating and free miniature golf for those in costume at Malibu Jack’s this Thursday. Plus, half price go-kart races. A glow party starts at 7:30 p.m., with free glow sticks provided.

Morris/Ut Gret
The Flamingo Lounge
No cover  |  8 p.m.
Morris, featuring local drummer Gregory Morris, is coming back for another show, this time alongside Ut Gret, which describes itself as an “unusual ‘pan-idiomatic’ musical ensemble.”

FRIDAY, Oct. 29

Pup-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest
Various locations
Free  |  7 p.m.-midnight
PG&J’s Dog Park Bar and Hi-Wire Brewing are co-hosting a doggo (and human) costume contest. It’s free to sign up (you just need to register between 7 and 8:30 p.m.) There will be winners for best dog and human couple, best dog and best group (a dog and two or more people.) The victor will receive a gift card, pint glass and sticker from Hi-Wire and a one day pass to PG&J’s. Artist Bri Bowers will be there, too, embroidering pet bandanas. 

Flight Night
Planet of the Tapes
No cover |  8 p.m.
Planet of the Tapes will be showing “creature feature” movies all night. Plus, you can order a flight of four mini cocktails.

Silent Disco Monster Mash Halloween Bash
Mile Wide Beer Co.
No cover  |  9 p.m.-midnight
It’s a Halloween dance party! Costumes are welcome. This event will be held outside if the weather is nice.

