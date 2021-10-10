10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (10/25)

MONDAY, Oct. 25

Big Four Boo Fest

Big Four Station Park

Free | 5-9 p.m.

Bring the fam for an outdoor Halloween party, featuring trick-or-treating, food vendors, music from DJ Slikk and DJ Empty Beats… “and more festive Fall fun!”

TUESDAY, Oct. 26

Jack-o’-Lantern Painting

Tin Roof

Free | 7 p.m.

Bring friends and paint some pumpkins at the Tin Roof. Plus, there’s a $3 taco special and spooky themed Jack Daniel’s cocktails for $8.

The All-Music Trivia

Chill BAR Highlands

Free | 7:30 p.m.

If you rock the music category on trivia night, this event is for you. The winner receives a $50 bar tab.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 27

Pumpkin Carving

Monnik Beer Co.

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Monnik Beer Co. is providing the pumpkins and tools for a friendly carving competition. There will be prizes for first, second and third, as well as the people’s choice.

Women in Beer: A Panel Discussion

Logan Street Market

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

A panel of women who work in the beer industry will candidly discuss breaking boundaries and the stigmas they face. You’ll recognize a lot of the breweries and people represented, including West Sixth NuLu (Kaitlyn Colberg, taproom manager), The Grales (Lori Beck, co-owner) and Apocalypse Brew Works (Leah Dienes, owner and head brewer).

THURSDAY, Oct. 28

Trick-or-Treat at Malibu Jack’s

Malibu Jack’s

No cover | 5-9 p.m.

There will be free trick-or-treating and free miniature golf for those in costume at Malibu Jack’s this Thursday. Plus, half price go-kart races. A glow party starts at 7:30 p.m., with free glow sticks provided.

Morris/Ut Gret

The Flamingo Lounge

No cover | 8 p.m.

Morris, featuring local drummer Gregory Morris, is coming back for another show, this time alongside Ut Gret, which describes itself as an “unusual ‘pan-idiomatic’ musical ensemble.”

FRIDAY, Oct. 29

Pup-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

Various locations

Free | 7 p.m.-midnight

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar and Hi-Wire Brewing are co-hosting a doggo (and human) costume contest. It’s free to sign up (you just need to register between 7 and 8:30 p.m.) There will be winners for best dog and human couple, best dog and best group (a dog and two or more people.) The victor will receive a gift card, pint glass and sticker from Hi-Wire and a one day pass to PG&J’s. Artist Bri Bowers will be there, too, embroidering pet bandanas.

Flight Night

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.

Planet of the Tapes will be showing “creature feature” movies all night. Plus, you can order a flight of four mini cocktails.

Silent Disco Monster Mash Halloween Bash

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 9 p.m.-midnight

It’s a Halloween dance party! Costumes are welcome. This event will be held outside if the weather is nice.